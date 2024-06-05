June 5: Balloon Day, World Environment Day

Today, on the fifth of June, fans of air travel around the world can join the celebration of Balloon Day, writes UNN.

It was on the fifth of June 11783 that the brothers Joseph-Michel and Jacques-Etienne Montgolfier made their first hot air balloon flight in the French city of Annone.

Already on September 19, 1783, at the invitation of the French Academy of Sciences in Versailles, in the presence of the French King Louis XVI and his wife Marie Antoinette, the Montgolfier brothers launched a balloon with a sheep, rooster and duck in its gondola. The bullet landed eight minutes later due to cooling smoke, flying 2 kilometers from the starting point.

The next flight, on November 21, took place in the presence of a large number of spectators. Physicist Pilatre de Rosier, an ardent supporter of the Montgolfier experiments, and Marquis Francois D'arland took to the air on a balloon with a diameter of 15.5 meters and a height of 24 meters from the Bois de Boulogne and successfully landed at a distance of 9 kilometers from the launch site.

Since 1972, with the support of the United Nations, World Environment Day has been celebrated in many countries around the world.

The purpose of the event is to draw the attention of the world community to the problems of the environment, which every year with street rallies, parades of cyclists, "Green"concerts, contests of works and posters in schools, planting trees, campaigns for waste disposal and cleaning of territories, as well as many other ways.

Supporters of a healthy lifestyle on the first Wednesday of June can participate in World Running Day, which was established in the United States in 2016.

On that day, various races on the occasion of the holiday were held in more than 150 countries around the world.

According to the church calendar, today is the Memorial Day of the Holy Martyr Dorotheus,

Dorotheus Boo is a preacher and theologian. During the reign of Emperor Constantine, the man became a bishop.

According to legend, after Julian The Apostate came to power, Dorothea was thrown into prison, tortured for a long time, and executed.

Name days of the fifth of June are celebrated by Dmitry, Igor, Leonid.