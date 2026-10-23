Jenna Ortega made a shocking statement about her career ahead of the new season of "Wednesday"

Source: Happy Sad Confused

Actress Jenna Ortega plans to leave television after the series "Wednesday" ends. UNN reports this, citing Page Six.

Details

"I actually haven't had many conversations about the franchise. I haven't," Ortega shared during her appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast", which was released on Thursday, October 22.

"But whatever I'm meant to do will find me," she continued. "I think after Wednesday, I'll probably step away from television for a while."

Ortega noted that she had "many years of experience working in television."

"As a child, I would go from one series to another, and I want to leave time for something new," the 24-year-old Ortega explained.

In the new season, which is scheduled to be released in 2027, Ortega will return to her role as the famous gothic daughter of the Addams family, obsessed with all things gloomy.

She stars alongside her co-stars Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams in Tim Burton's series.

In February, Netflix announced the start of production on the third season, saying that Ortega's co-star from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," Winona Ryder, as well as Eva Green, would join the series.

Then, in September, the streaming service announced that production on the third season had been completed.

The series "Wednesday" became a huge hit for Netflix following its premiere in 2022, receiving four Emmy Awards—as well as a nomination for Ortega, among other nominations. The second season was released in 2025.

Ortega has been acting in film and television since the early 2010s.

The actress has spoken openly about the stresses associated with working in the entertainment industry at a young age, admitting earlier this year that, as a child, she would go all day without eating or drinking on set.

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