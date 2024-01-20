Japan successfully lands a space lander on the Moon

Japan's lunar lander SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) has successfully landed on the Moon. This was reported by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), UNN reports.

SLIM has landed and is now on the Moon's surface - the agency reported.

The landing was made in a small lunar crater called Sioli on the visible side of the Moon.

The main task of the Japanese lunar lander SLIM, developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in cooperation with JAXA, is to develop the technology for high-precision landing of vehicles within 100 meters (not kilometers, as usual) of the planned point on the lunar surface. During the descent, it also studied the craters and the lunar terrain.

As part of the SLIM mission, it is planned to obtain data on the amount of chemical elements in the lunar soil. The device is equipped with several cameras. In addition, it delivered a pair of microrovers to the Moon. Both the vehicle and the microrovers are designed to operate on the lunar surface for two weeks.

Recall

Japan's SLIM lunar lander was launched on September 7 using MHI's H-IIA rocket together with the X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) telescope, designed to study space with X-ray imaging and spectroscopy.

