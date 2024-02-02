Japan is trying to send a message to Donald Trump not to make a deal with China - Reuters

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68026 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117450 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122403 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164402 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165051 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267285 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176797 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166828 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148599 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237458 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100180 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 62716 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34374 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31117 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44359 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267285 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237458 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222801 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248258 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234438 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117443 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100283 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100725 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117231 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117875 views
Japan is trying to send a message to Donald Trump not to make a deal with China - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21643 views

Japan, America's closest ally in Asia, is trying to send a message to U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump: don't try to make any agreement with China, which could reverse years of collective efforts to rein in Beijing and jeopardize the fragile peace in the region, Reuters reported, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

Tokyo has stepped up efforts to engage with people close to Trump in recent weeks as the 77-year-old Trump's victories in the Republican primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire "have put him as the favorite to win the November presidential election in some polls," the publication notes.

The effort, detailed in interviews with six Japanese officials, is indicated to be taking place as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida prepares for an April state visit to the United States at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Japan's efforts included sending a senior ruling party figure to try to meet with Trump, as well as Japanese diplomats' interactions with think tanks and former U.S. officials who support Trump, the three officials said.

Top on Tokyo's worry list is that if Trump returns to power, he may try to broker some kind of trade or security agreement between the world's two leading economies that could undermine recent efforts by the wealthy Group of Seven (G7) nations to counter China, six officials pointed out.

Japanese officials said they had no specific knowledge of Trump's plans, but based their concerns on his public comments and actions during his 2017-2021 presidential term, when he refrained from multilateral cooperation, defended his relationship with authoritarian leaders such as Xi Jinping, and unsuccessfully sought a nuclear deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Two Japanese foreign ministry officials said they feared Trump might be willing to weaken U.S. support for neighboring Taiwan in pursuit of a deal with China. They said such a move could embolden Beijing, which claims Taiwan and has not ruled out taking the island by force.

A Trump aide told Reuters that there have been no recent meetings between Trump and Japanese officials. They did not comment further.

Tokyo is also concerned that Trump could hit Japan again with protectionist trade measures such as steel tariffs and renew demands that it pay more to cover the cost of stationing U.S. troops in the country, according to six Japanese officials.

The two officials said Japan's outreach is part of a proactive approach to see if these problems will surface and to communicate Tokyo's position.

Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement that it was "watching the U.S. presidential election with great interest," while noting the U.S. bipartisan commitment to the U.S.-Japan alliance.

93% of Japanese residents have a negative attitude towards Russia - Ukrainian Ambassador02.02.2024, 11:52 • 47547 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

