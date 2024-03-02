Japan invites Ukrainian doctors to study

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14821 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 45653 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37776 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 200221 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182282 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173853 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219740 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248922 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154743 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371537 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 10015 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 45653 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 200221 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 163541 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182282 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9152 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18911 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19604 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30987 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38877 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Japan invites Ukrainian doctors to study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36710 views

Ukrainian doctors will have the opportunity to study for 2 months and gain practical experience at leading hospitals in Tokyo.

Japan invites Ukrainian doctors to study

Ukrainian doctors will have the opportunity to study in Japan. This is reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian medical professionals have a chance to expand their knowledge and improve their skills through a new internship program at leading hospitals in Tokyo: National center for global health and medicine, National cancer center, Nippon medical school, Cancer institute hospital of JFCR. 

Doctors of various specialties, including pathologists, forensic experts, anesthesiologists, resuscitators, reconstructive and thoracic surgeons, and doctors specializing in pain management, were invited to attend the training.

The internship program, which will last for two months in the "observation" format, will allow doctors not only to listen to theoretical lectures but also to gain practical experience in laboratories and medical institutions in Tokyo. In addition, the program participants will have the opportunity to participate in scientific and clinical conferences.

The first group of doctors will begin their training in May-June 2024.

Add

The training of Ukrainian doctors is part of the emergency humanitarian aid provided by the Japanese government to Ukraine.

This process is coordinated by the private Japanese company Allm.inc. This company specializes in the development of advanced technological solutions for healthcare systems and is a provider of telemedicine services.

Japan imposes new sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine01.03.24, 09:52 • 26672 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

HealthNews of the World
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90