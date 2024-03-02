Japan invites Ukrainian doctors to study

Ukrainian doctors will have the opportunity to study in Japan. This is reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukrainian medical professionals have a chance to expand their knowledge and improve their skills through a new internship program at leading hospitals in Tokyo: National center for global health and medicine, National cancer center, Nippon medical school, Cancer institute hospital of JFCR.

Doctors of various specialties, including pathologists, forensic experts, anesthesiologists, resuscitators, reconstructive and thoracic surgeons, and doctors specializing in pain management, were invited to attend the training.

The internship program, which will last for two months in the "observation" format, will allow doctors not only to listen to theoretical lectures but also to gain practical experience in laboratories and medical institutions in Tokyo. In addition, the program participants will have the opportunity to participate in scientific and clinical conferences.

The first group of doctors will begin their training in May-June 2024.

The training of Ukrainian doctors is part of the emergency humanitarian aid provided by the Japanese government to Ukraine.

This process is coordinated by the private Japanese company Allm.inc. This company specializes in the development of advanced technological solutions for healthcare systems and is a provider of telemedicine services.

