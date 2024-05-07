Japan completes the 5th cycle of discharge of treated water at Fukushima NPP

On Tuesday, Japan completed the fifth stage of discharging treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean. This was reported by Kyodo, according to UNN.

During the latest discharge, which was the first in fiscal 2024 since April, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. released about 7,800 tons of treated water. The company plans to discharge about 54,600 tons of water during the year.

The company said that no abnormal levels of tritium were detected in the waters adjacent to the plant. Before being discharged, water used to cool molten fuel at the plant passes through an advanced liquid treatment system that removes most radionuclides except tritium.

It is noted that this year it is planned to carry out six more stages of discharge of treated water. The company's operator said the next stage will begin later in May or June.

Japan has begun to investigate the first unit of the Fukushima nuclear power plant using a small drone to check for fuel residues in places previously inaccessible to robots.