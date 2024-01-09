ukenru
January 9: International Choreographer's Day, Day of Playing God

January 9: International Choreographer's Day, Day of Playing God

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25454 views

International Choreographer's Day is celebrated in many countries around the world on January 9, honoring the creators of dance who create dance performances in various traditions and forms.

Today, on January 9, fans of dance art in many countries of the world celebrate the International Choreographer's Day, UNN writes.

Different peoples have developed their own dance traditions, which differ in the nature of the movements and their rhythm. For example, Japanese or Chinese dance is characterized by smooth movements that flow like water. Europeans are characterized by the presence of a soloist in a joint dance, while Latin American dances are characterized by passion and erotic overtones.

Choreographers are dance directors. They are the ones who determine the story told in the movements, they have their own vision of harmony, beauty, and great artistic taste. Without people in this profession, it is impossible to imagine not only any dance, but also rhythmic gymnastics and figure skating.

January 9 is also the Day of Playing God

The event originated in the United States and has become popular in many countries around the world. Its essence lies in the fact that any greatness is not only the ability to take action, but also to be responsible for it. After all, God, in whatever form he exists, is responsible for all of humanity.

Besides, God is good deeds. So, if you want to join in the celebration of this day, just help someone with your heart.

You can also discuss with your friends how you would make life on our planet better if you were God.

You can still join the celebration of Poetry Day at work today.

This is a national day for workers in any field to express themselves in poetry. You can read your own poems or recite the works of your favorite poets.

This day provides an opportunity to look at our work environment from a new perspective. Instead of focusing solely on tasks and deadlines, it invites us to appreciate the beauty and inspiration in our everyday work life.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Eustratius.

The man was a governor in one of the cities in Armenia during the time of Emperor Diocletian, and secretly converted to Christianity.

When the emperor's soldiers tortured a local priest to death, Eustratius, impressed by his fortitude, confessed that he too was a Christian.

He was immediately captured, tortured for a long time, and executed.

Yevstrat, Petro, Zakhar, and Antonina celebrate their name days on January 9.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

