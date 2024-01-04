"It's impossible to calculate" - Ihnat on calculating the time for Russia to prepare for a new massive attack

It is impossible to calculate how long it will take the Russians to prepare for a new massive strike, said Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

There are relevant services, intelligence, that may have some information about preparations for an attack. It is impossible to calculate. The fact that questions are always asked on the air, and then some things are taken out of context, deadlines are set... How can we know when the enemy is planning? - Ignat said in response to a question whether it is possible to calculate, at least approximately, the algorithm or the number of days, or whether it is not calculable.

According to him, there is no need to calculate any dates, you should always be on the lookout.

"Of course, it takes some time to prepare for a massive shelling, but let's not set any clear deadlines," he said.

