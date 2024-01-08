It's an unprovoked barbaric attack: the foreign ministry commented on the morning attack of the Russian Federation

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 77330 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109494 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138882 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136806 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171483 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282093 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178189 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167180 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105944 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 80866 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 32510 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 55110 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 38671 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 77330 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282093 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249758 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260225 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 38671 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138882 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106437 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106430 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122559 views
It's an unprovoked barbaric attack: the foreign ministry commented on the morning attack of the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29072 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the Russian attack unprovoked and barbaric; at least 4 people were killed and 38 injured in the attack.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned Russia's morning attack and called it an unprovoked barbaric attack, UNN reports.

On January 8, Russia once again launched a massive offensive against Ukraine and our people. This unprovoked barbaric attack claimed the lives of at least 3 people... Russia is a terrorist state that must be held accountable for its crimes

- the statement said.

Recall

It is now known that as a result of another missile attack on Ukraine by the Russian army , four people were killed and 38 others were injured.

During the attack, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 18 enemy cruise missiles and all 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. In total, the Russian army launched 59 air targets overnight

Russia's attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region: 27 injured, including children, in Novomoskovsk, four injured in Kryvyi Rih district08.01.24, 12:30 • 102931 view

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

Contact us about advertising