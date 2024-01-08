Russia's attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region: 27 injured, including children, in Novomoskovsk, four injured in Kryvyi Rih district

In Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovs'k region, 27 people have been reported injured as a result of an enemy rocket attack, 4 of them children. There are 4 victims in Kryvyi Rih and the district. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

According to the updated data, 27 people were injured in Novomoskovsk as a result of the rocket attack. 11 remain in the medical facility. Four of them are children. In Kryvyi Rih and the district - 4 victims. One person is hospitalized in moderate condition - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the wounded are being treated by doctors.

Addendum

According to the State Emergency Service , private houses and a shopping center were damaged in Kryvyi Rih.

A private house was destroyed in the Lozuvata community of Kryvyi Rih district.

A fire broke out in the city of Novomoskovsk and has been extinguished. Three administrative buildings, two gas stations, a 5-story building and several cars were damaged.

The blast wave overturned the taxi, and 8 passengers got out of the cabin on their own.

Previously

The head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that one person was killed in a massive Russian attack on the city on Monday morning.