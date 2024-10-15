Italy is working to implement G7 agreement on loan to Ukraine - Meloni
Kyiv • UNN
Italian Prime Minister Meloni has announced that she is working on a loan to Ukraine secured by the interest from Russia's frozen assets in the EU. This is the result of the G7 agreement in June under the Italian presidency.
Italy is working to implement an agreement on a loan to Ukraine secured by Russian assets held in the European Union, Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said on Tuesday. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters.
"We will continue to work to implement the agreement on the loan (to Ukraine - ed.) secured by the interest accrued on Russian assets frozen in Europe - an important result achieved by the Italian G7 presidency," Maloney told the upper house of the Senate on the eve of the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on October 17-18.
Recall
In June, during the annual summit in Italy, the G7 countries agreed to provide Ukraine with a loan that would be secured by interest accrued on the blocked Russian funds.
Hungary has stalled the final agreement on a $50 billion G7 loan to Ukraine until after the US presidential election, postponing its decision on the timing of the renewal of EU sanctions against Russia.