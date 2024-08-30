Italy does not allow Ukraine to strike with its weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

Italy maintains its position on the weapons transferred to Ukraine. The weapons cannot be used to strike at Russian territory. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, reports Corriere della serra, UNN.

We reiterate that we are not at war with Russia, NATO is not at war with Russia, so Italy's position remains the same: to use our weapons on Ukrainian territory. Then other countries will decide how they see fit - said Antonio Tajani.

According to him, Italy sends Ukraine mainly defensive weapons, and now it is going to transfer a new battery for the Samp-T air defense system, which cannot be used in Russia.

