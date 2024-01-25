Italian Senate approves government's decision on military assistance to Ukraine in 2024

The Italian Senate has approved the government's decision to extend military assistance to Ukraine through 2024. UNN reports this with reference to ANSA.

Details

The Senate approves a decree to extend the authorization for the transfer of military assets to Ukraine until December 31, 2024, in line with Italy's international commitments to help Kyiv repel the russian invasion.

The decision was made by 113 votes, with 18 senators against. The issue will now be considered by the Chamber of Deputies.

Addendum

Earlier, the Council of Ministers of Italy supported the extension for another year - until the end of 2024 - of the powers that allow it to provide military and military-technical assistance to Ukraine.

Italy, which leads the G7, wants to destroy the narrative of Western "fatigue" from the war in Ukraine - Reuters