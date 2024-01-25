ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Italian Senate approves government's decision on military assistance to Ukraine in 2024

The Italian Senate has approved the extension of military aid to Ukraine until 2024, continuing efforts to help Kyiv repel the russian invasion. The issue will now be considered by the Chamber of Deputies.

The Italian Senate has approved the government's decision to extend military assistance to Ukraine through 2024. UNN reports this with reference to ANSA.

Details

The Senate approves a decree to extend the authorization for the transfer of military assets to Ukraine until December 31, 2024, in line with Italy's international commitments to help Kyiv repel the russian invasion.

The decision was made by 113 votes, with 18 senators against. The issue will now be considered by the Chamber of Deputies.

Addendum

Earlier, the Council of Ministers of Italy supported the extension for another year - until the end of 2024 - of the powers that allow it to provide military and military-technical assistance to Ukraine.

