It will be faster, and it will also have a new button and a new color: Apple presented the new iPhone 16

Apple has presented the new iPhone 16 today. It is made of aluminum and has two sizes, reports UNN.

The iPhone 16 is made of aluminum and comes in two sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches.

The installed A18 chip is twice as fast as the previous generation of phones.

The iPhone 16 is 30% faster. A new color, ultramarine, has been introduced.

The glass is now more secure - twice as thick as any other model.

There's a new Capture Button on the side to help you manage your apps and work like a camera shutter.

The model will come in five colors.

Siri voice assistant will not speak Russian during the update, informs Shot.

The main camera module is 48 megapixels, f/1.6 aperture.

The iPhone 16 costs from $799, the iPhone 16 Plus from $899.