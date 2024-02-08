It will be a tough fight in our group: Rebrov on the results of the 2024/2025 Nations League draw

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

It will be a tough fight in our group: Rebrov on the results of the 2024/2025 Nations League draw

It will be a tough fight in our group: Rebrov on the results of the 2024/2025 Nations League draw

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the results of the draw, the national team of Ukraine will compete with the Czech Republic, Albania and Georgia in League B of the UEFA Nations League in 2024/2025.

Head coach of the national team of Ukraine and UAF Vice President Serhiy Rebrov commented on the results of the draw of the 2024/2025 Nations League, according to which the blue and yellow team will compete with the Czech Republic, Albania and Georgia, reports UNN with reference to the UAF.

"In fact, I didn't expect anything from the Nations League draw, as we are now waiting for the Euro 2024 playoffs. After the playoffs, we will collect information about all these teams. Now, I think we should focus on preparing for the March exams.

I watched a lot of Czech Republic and Albania, less Georgia. The Albanians play strong football and have earned the right to play at the Euros. As well as the Czechs and Georgians, who will play in the playoffs. I am sure that there will be a tough fight in our group.

Yes, we are now focused on preparing for the playoffs. But I believe that the Nations League is an important tournament. All teams have the opportunity to get to the Euros through it. Previously, there were friendly matches, but now each team has more important matches," Rebrov said.

He also answered the question of whether there would be a goal of returning to the A-League.

"As for my participation in the [0th] UEFA Congress, I was there as the coach of the national team. I supported Andriy Mykolayovych, I liked the Congress, everything went as planned.

As for the work of the Ukrainian teams at the winter training camp, it was interesting for me as the UAF vice president to look at all the teams as much as I had time. I looked not only at the candidates for the national team, but also at the preparation of all the teams. It is important that we have a good second part of the Ukrainian championship. That's why I went there not only as a coach of the national team," Rebrov said.

League of Nations 2024/2025: Ukraine gets to know rivals in League B08.02.24, 20:15 • 43648 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
albaniaAlbania
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

