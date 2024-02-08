It will be a tough fight in our group: Rebrov on the results of the 2024/2025 Nations League draw

Head coach of the national team of Ukraine and UAF Vice President Serhiy Rebrov commented on the results of the draw of the 2024/2025 Nations League, according to which the blue and yellow team will compete with the Czech Republic, Albania and Georgia, reports UNN with reference to the UAF.

"In fact, I didn't expect anything from the Nations League draw, as we are now waiting for the Euro 2024 playoffs. After the playoffs, we will collect information about all these teams. Now, I think we should focus on preparing for the March exams.

I watched a lot of Czech Republic and Albania, less Georgia. The Albanians play strong football and have earned the right to play at the Euros. As well as the Czechs and Georgians, who will play in the playoffs. I am sure that there will be a tough fight in our group.

Yes, we are now focused on preparing for the playoffs. But I believe that the Nations League is an important tournament. All teams have the opportunity to get to the Euros through it. Previously, there were friendly matches, but now each team has more important matches," Rebrov said.

He also answered the question of whether there would be a goal of returning to the A-League.

"As for my participation in the [0th] UEFA Congress, I was there as the coach of the national team. I supported Andriy Mykolayovych, I liked the Congress, everything went as planned.

As for the work of the Ukrainian teams at the winter training camp, it was interesting for me as the UAF vice president to look at all the teams as much as I had time. I looked not only at the candidates for the national team, but also at the preparation of all the teams. It is important that we have a good second part of the Ukrainian championship. That's why I went there not only as a coach of the national team," Rebrov said.

