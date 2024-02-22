It was loud in the morning in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk: a car exploded near a gas station

An explosion occurred near a gas station in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk this morning - a car exploded, after which the occupiers blocked traffic in the area, the head of the Berdiansk city military administration, Victoria Galitsyna, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

At approximately 6:50 a.m., an explosion was heard in Berdiansk, which was heard in most neighborhoods of the city. According to the updated information, a car exploded near the BRSM gas station near the turn to March 8. The occupiers have surrounded this area, and traffic is blocked - Galitsyna wrote on Telegram.

Residents are warned to avoid contact with the invaders, who may search cars in the area.

"We urge Berdiansk residents to be careful and avoid contact with the occupiers. Searches of cars in this area are likely," Galitsyna said.

