It was administered from Russia: Telegram channel spreading disinformation about possible attacks in Lviv, blocked

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107751 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111930 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181341 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144978 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147553 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140654 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189372 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112226 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179149 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104826 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145762 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145364 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149780 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140959 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157606 views
It was administered from Russia: Telegram channel spreading disinformation about possible attacks in Lviv, blocked

It was administered from Russia: Telegram channel spreading disinformation about possible attacks in Lviv, blocked

 • 17367 views

The Telegram channel was spreading fakes about possible terrorist attacks in Lviv schools. The channel, which was administered from Russia, was blocked after gaining more than 2,500 subscribers.

In Lviv, a Telegram channel was spreading disinformation about possible terrorist attacks in schools. It has been blocked, UNN reports, citing the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Details

According to the Center, the anonymous person threatened terrorist attacks in Lviv schools. Initially, the channel had about 20 subscribers, but it rapidly gained popularity and had more than 2,500 members at the time of the blocking.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the channel was administered from the territory of the Russian Federation. This is not the first time that enemy disinformation has attempted to sow panic and destabilize the mood in society.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
lvivLviv

