It was administered from Russia: Telegram channel spreading disinformation about possible attacks in Lviv, blocked

In Lviv, a Telegram channel was spreading disinformation about possible terrorist attacks in schools. It has been blocked, UNN reports, citing the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Details

According to the Center, the anonymous person threatened terrorist attacks in Lviv schools. Initially, the channel had about 20 subscribers, but it rapidly gained popularity and had more than 2,500 members at the time of the blocking.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the channel was administered from the territory of the Russian Federation. This is not the first time that enemy disinformation has attempted to sow panic and destabilize the mood in society.