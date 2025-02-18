It lasted several hours: US, Russia hold first session of talks in Saudi Arabia

The first session of the Russian-American talks took place in Saudi Arabia, after which the parties moved on to a working lunch, and the delegations plan to return to the negotiating table for the final session, state-run Russian media reported, citing a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, UNN writes.

Details

The first session of the Russian-American talks in Riyadh has ended, after which the parties moved on to a working lunch, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

After a working lunch, the Russian and US delegations are expected to return to the negotiating table in Riyadh for the final session.

There was also reportedly a "short break" during the meeting, for about 15 minutes.

Notifications about the start of the meeting appeared after 9:30 a.m., and about the end of the first session after 1 p.m.

US State Department said the meeting in Saudi Arabia aimed at testing the seriousness of Russia's intentions