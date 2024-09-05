It is much easier and faster to “gnaw” the earth with such equipment: Kyiv region hands over a batch of mini-excavators to defenders

The Black Cossacks Brigade has received a new batch of mini-excavators from the Kyiv region, which will help equip new defense positions. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

"We have sent a new batch of mini-excavators to the 72nd Brigade named after Chorny Zaporizhzhya. The 9 units of construction equipment will help the defenders equip new defensive positions. The community of Vyshneve helped to purchase them," said the head of RMA.

According to him, it is difficult for the military without such special equipment.

"As a fighter from the 72nd Brigade said during the transfer: "With this equipment, it is much easier and faster to "gnaw" the ground". The guys are doing their best for the sake of victory, and we must also help them as much as possible. Because Ukraine's victory is our common cause.

Before shipping, according to the old tradition, I personally made sure that everything was in operation," Kravchenko added.

The head of RMA noted that this is the second batch of mini-excavators. 4 units were previously donated by the Brovary community. Responsible businesses, such as VIDI and Stolychnyi Market, are also helping.

"We constantly allocate funds from the regional budget. The 72nd Brigade received UAH 32 million for the purchase of electronic warfare systems, communications equipment and drones of various types. Thank you to everyone who is defending the country! Let's defeat the Russian aggressor together!" - he summarized.