Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117661 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120204 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195919 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152253 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152165 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142624 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197077 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112392 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185933 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105065 views

It is much easier and faster to “gnaw” the earth with such equipment: Kyiv region hands over a batch of mini-excavators to defenders

It is much easier and faster to “gnaw” the earth with such equipment: Kyiv region hands over a batch of mini-excavators to defenders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19225 views

The Kyiv region handed over 9 mini-excavators to the 72nd Black Cossacks Brigade to equip their defensive positions. The equipment was purchased by the community of Vyshneve, and 4 excavators were previously provided by the community of Brovary.

The Black Cossacks Brigade has received a new batch of mini-excavators from the Kyiv region, which will help equip new defense positions. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

"We have sent a new batch of mini-excavators to the 72nd Brigade named after Chorny Zaporizhzhya. The 9 units of construction equipment will help the defenders equip new defensive positions. The community of Vyshneve helped to purchase them," said the head of RMA.

According to him, it is difficult for the military without such special equipment.

"As a fighter from the 72nd Brigade said during the transfer: "With this equipment, it is much easier and faster to "gnaw" the ground". The guys are doing their best for the sake of victory, and we must also help them as much as possible. Because Ukraine's victory is our common cause.

Before shipping, according to the old tradition, I personally made sure that everything was in operation," Kravchenko added.

Kyiv region hands over “Mara 2-P” reconnaissance complex to Ukrainian Special Forces - Kravchenko04.09.24, 14:16 • 23710 views

The head of RMA noted that this is the second batch of mini-excavators. 4 units were previously donated by the Brovary community. Responsible businesses, such as VIDI and Stolychnyi Market, are also helping.

"We constantly allocate funds from the regional budget. The 72nd Brigade received UAH 32 million for the purchase of electronic warfare systems, communications equipment and drones of various types.  Thank you to everyone who is defending the country! Let's defeat the Russian aggressor together!" - he summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv region

Contact us about advertising