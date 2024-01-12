ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
It did not meet the requirements: Ruvin reports results of clothing examination for the Armed Forces in Hrynkevych case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 194386 views

Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise reports results of examination of clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Hrynkevych case

Specialists of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found that the clothing supplied to the Armed Forces by the companies of businessman Ihor Hrynkevych did not meet the established standards. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, provided details of the examinations in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

According to him, in Hrynkevych's case, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise was assigned to conduct comprehensive forensic examinations of materials of substances and products, commodity and economic examinations.

The experts examined whether the inventory was in compliance with the relevant documentation, whether the goods were labeled as required, and established the market value of the goods in Ukraine and the possibility of using them for their intended purpose. In addition, the issue of the amount of damages was submitted for examination. In this case, it was a group of approximately identical goods - clothing for the needs of military personnel. The required number of samples was selected for the study, which is established by the methodology for conducting the relevant types of research. In general, we are talking about batches of goods in the hundreds of thousands of units. For each issue submitted to the experts, certain violations or inconsistencies were found. Simply put, the clothing for Ukrainian soldiers did not meet the requirements of the declared quality characteristics

- Ruvin noted.

He also told us what parameters are used to determine whether military clothing does not meet the established standards.

"For example, experts check such a parameter as fabric shrinkage, i.e. a decrease in its linear dimensions, and here, like many others, this indicator had a very negative value. In practical terms, this means that after the first exposure to rain or washing, an item may become a size or two smaller. Another common point in these types of studies is the composition of the fabric, the percentage of fabric components, the amount of cotton and polyester. For example, the labeling indicates 10-15% polyester, but in fact it is 90-100%. In summer, at high air temperatures, we understand how pure synthetics affect the user. In addition, we are talking about the tensile load, which is the greatest force that a test strip of fabric can withstand before breaking. It is stated that this indicator in the objects under study should be at least 500 Newtons, and it breaks at 100-200, and many similar indicators," added the director of KFI.

He noted that the number of examinations of uniforms for the Armed Forces has recently increased significantly, and in the vast majority of cases, their results are disappointing.

"In general, we can say that the number of studies of goods for Ukrainian military personnel has increased significantly since the beginning of the full-scale Russian military invasion. Out of every 10 cases, 9 are inappropriate, and their purchase causes significant losses for the state. Of course, forensic examinations are appointed in cases where law enforcement officers already have some doubts, but this number of irrelevant cases is still very high. We are talking about millions of dollars in losses for Ukraine, and this is especially critical in times of war," summarized Mr. Ruvin.

Context

Several months ago, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal investigation into fraudulent procurement of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. The companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych won 23 tenders to supply the Ministry of Defense with clothing worth more than UAH 1.5 billion.

On December 29, the SBI detained Hrynkevych for attempting to bribe one of the heads of the Main Investigation Department of the SBI. It was this case that Ihor Hrynkevych tried to "solve" with the SBI official.

On December 30 , the court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarCrimes and emergencies

