Defense Ministry terminates all contracts with scandalous companies linked to Hrynkevychs - Deputy Defense Minister

The Ministry of Defense has decided to terminate contracts with companies associated with Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who was detained by the State Bureau of Investigation while trying to give a bribe. This was announced during a press conference by Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko, UNN reports.

Details

"The position is that after the article was published in the media, the Ministry of Defense immediately decided to terminate the agreements that had been previously concluded," Polovenko said.

Addendum

A few months ago, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal investigation into fraudulent procurement of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. The companies of a Lviv businessman won 23 tenders to supply the Ministry of Defense with clothing worth more than UAH 1.5 billion. The man in question is Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych.

On December 29, the SBI detained Hrynkevych for attempting to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for $500,000. It was this case that Ihor Hrynkevych tried to "solve" with the SBI official.

Already on December 30, the court imposed on him a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Hrynkevych's son Roman owns the Construction Alliance Montazhproekt company, which also received a subcontract for the construction of the Shyroky Lan landfill in Mykolaiv region in 2020. At that time, three former officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were notified of suspicion of abuse that caused more than UAH 37 million in damages.

In November of the same year, the pre-trial investigation into the case of embezzlement by former officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of 37 million hryvnias allocated for the development of the Shyrokyi Lan training ground was completed.

Recall

Over the past four months, the Ministry of Defense has discovered violations worth more than UAH 10 billion committed earlier.