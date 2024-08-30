Israel: shelling of UN vehicle was due to communication error

Israel has informed the United States that the shelling of the UN vehicle was due to a communication error between its defense units (IDF). This is reported by AR, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Deputy US Representative to the UN, the United States calls on Israel to “immediately fix the problem in its system” so that UN personnel are not subjected to shelling again. This was reported by Reuters.

Earlier this week, a World Food Program (WFP) vehicle was fired upon, despite the fact that the vehicle was clearly marked and had IDF permits.

The vehicle was struck by at least ten bullets, and the shooting led WFP to suspend all operations in Gaza until further notice.

