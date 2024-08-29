UN suspends food aid in Gaza due to vehicle attack

The United Nations World Food Program has suspended the delivery of aid to Gaza. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The United Nations World Food Program has announced a temporary halt to the movement of its staff through the Gaza Strip following an incident in which one of its clearly marked vehicles came under fire.

On Tuesday evening, a convoy of two armored vehicles reportedly received permission from the Israeli authorities to proceed to the Wadi Gaza Bridge checkpoint. Despite the fact that none of the crew members were injured, the organization decided to suspend the movement indefinitely to ensure the safety of its staff.

