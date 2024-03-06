Israel rejects food aid convoy to northern Gaza

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14733 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 45288 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37595 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 199835 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219678 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248909 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154730 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371537 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 9408 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 45100 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 199624 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 163087 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181848 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8972 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18839 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19535 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30702 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38606 views
Israel rejects food aid convoy to northern Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30793 views

Israel rejected a food aid convoy heading to northern Gaza.

Israel rejects food aid convoy to northern Gaza

Israel rejected a humanitarian convoy to northern Gaza. This was reported by the UN World Food Program, UNN reports.

Details

Israeli forces refused to allow a humanitarian aid convoy to enter northern Gaza.

The convoy, which consisted of 14 trucks with food, was sent via a new route through a border checkpoint.

According to reports, desperate people looted the aid. About 200 tons of food was exported.

Add

The delivery of food to northern Gaza has become particularly difficult due to limited road routes, the only available means of transporting large quantities of food needed to fight hunger.

Aid delivery to Gaza slowed by dispute over responsibility for convoy security05.03.24, 23:25 • 31376 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyNews of the World
Gaza Strip
