Israel rejects food aid convoy to northern Gaza

Israel rejected a humanitarian convoy to northern Gaza. This was reported by the UN World Food Program, UNN reports.

Israeli forces refused to allow a humanitarian aid convoy to enter northern Gaza.

The convoy, which consisted of 14 trucks with food, was sent via a new route through a border checkpoint.

According to reports, desperate people looted the aid. About 200 tons of food was exported.

The delivery of food to northern Gaza has become particularly difficult due to limited road routes, the only available means of transporting large quantities of food needed to fight hunger.

