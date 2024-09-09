Israel kills deputy director of the Gaza Civil Service

Israeli troops killed the deputy director of the Civilian Emergency Services in Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of an Israeli air strike on a house in Jabaliya in Gaza, Mohammad Mursi, deputy director of the Civil Emergency Service in the northern Gaza Strip, was killed along with 4 family members.

The Civil Emergency Service confirmed that since October 7, the number of its employees killed by Israeli fire has risen to 83.

Israel has not yet commented on the incident.

