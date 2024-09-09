Israel kills deputy director of the Gaza Civil Service
Kyiv • UNN
An Israeli airstrike killed Mohammad Morsi, deputy director of the Civil Emergency Services in Gaza, and 4 members of his family. Since October 7, the number of dead employees of the service has risen to 83.
Israeli troops killed the deputy director of the Civilian Emergency Services in Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
As a result of an Israeli air strike on a house in Jabaliya in Gaza, Mohammad Mursi, deputy director of the Civil Emergency Service in the northern Gaza Strip, was killed along with 4 family members.
The Civil Emergency Service confirmed that since October 7, the number of its employees killed by Israeli fire has risen to 83.
Israel has not yet commented on the incident.
