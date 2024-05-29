Iran published a second report on the causes of the accident in which their president was killed: there was no sabotage

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 78888 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140483 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145526 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240179 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172062 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163797 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148020 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220047 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206544 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110991 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39284 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 57878 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106853 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 58323 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240182 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220049 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206545 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232597 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219722 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12412 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19479 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106853 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110991 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158607 views
Iran published a second report on the causes of the accident in which their president was killed: there was no sabotage

Iran published a second report on the causes of the accident in which their president was killed: there was no sabotage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22770 views

The commission of inquiry has not identified any technical problems or external interference that could have caused the helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Raisi, having previously concluded that the helicopter caught fire after a collision with a mountain.

The Supreme Council for the investigation of the size and causes of the helicopter crash and a related delegation published a second report stating that the technical inspection of the helicopter did not reveal any problems that could have caused the accident, and all parameters were within the normal range. Communication with the helicopter was not interrupted until the accident. Writes UNN with reference to IRNA.

Technical inspection of the helicopter did not reveal any problems that could cause an accident, and all parameters were within the normal range. Communication with the helicopter was not interrupted until the accident. 

According to a report from the Meteorological Organization dated February 30, 1403, the current weather and forecast for Tabriz airport (departure point) to the destinations of Agband and Gaiz Galesi by 08:50 am correspond to the flight conditions according to the rules of visual flights.

However, the condition of the airspace on the return route requires additional investigation based on the latest documents and testimonies of the pilots and passengers of the other two helicopters.

The report says that the helicopter's documents, records and maintenance documentation were thoroughly checked and found no problems that could have caused the crash.

The inspection also showed that the number of passengers and equipment on board the helicopter was in accordance with the permitted maximum weight for takeoff and landing.

Recordings of conversations between the pilots were also listened to. They show that the last contact with the pilots of the emergency helicopter lasted 69 seconds before the crash, and no declaration of an emergency was recorded.

Communication between the emergency helicopter and other helicopters of the group confirms that there is no interference in the communication system at the time of the accident. Communication continued until the moment of landing at the Sungon copper mine.

With regard to sampling and examination of the wreckage and parts of the helicopter, their spread and distances to the components separated from the main body, an explosion caused by sabotage during the flight and the moment before hitting the altitude range is excluded.

According to the report of relevant experts, the consequences of electronic warfare on the helicopter were not noticed. Until the root cause of the accident is identified, tests and data analysis will continue, and the results will be reported separately.

Recall

Iranian experts found no signs of external influence of the helicopter in which President Ibrahim Raisi was killed. The commission investigating the scale and causes of the helicopter crash came to a preliminary conclusion that the helicopter caught fire after a collision with a mountain.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

