Iran published a second report on the causes of the accident in which their president was killed: there was no sabotage

The Supreme Council for the investigation of the size and causes of the helicopter crash and a related delegation published a second report stating that the technical inspection of the helicopter did not reveal any problems that could have caused the accident, and all parameters were within the normal range. Communication with the helicopter was not interrupted until the accident. Writes UNN with reference to IRNA.

According to a report from the Meteorological Organization dated February 30, 1403, the current weather and forecast for Tabriz airport (departure point) to the destinations of Agband and Gaiz Galesi by 08:50 am correspond to the flight conditions according to the rules of visual flights.

However, the condition of the airspace on the return route requires additional investigation based on the latest documents and testimonies of the pilots and passengers of the other two helicopters.

The report says that the helicopter's documents, records and maintenance documentation were thoroughly checked and found no problems that could have caused the crash.

The inspection also showed that the number of passengers and equipment on board the helicopter was in accordance with the permitted maximum weight for takeoff and landing.

Recordings of conversations between the pilots were also listened to. They show that the last contact with the pilots of the emergency helicopter lasted 69 seconds before the crash, and no declaration of an emergency was recorded.

Communication between the emergency helicopter and other helicopters of the group confirms that there is no interference in the communication system at the time of the accident. Communication continued until the moment of landing at the Sungon copper mine.

With regard to sampling and examination of the wreckage and parts of the helicopter, their spread and distances to the components separated from the main body, an explosion caused by sabotage during the flight and the moment before hitting the altitude range is excluded.

According to the report of relevant experts, the consequences of electronic warfare on the helicopter were not noticed. Until the root cause of the accident is identified, tests and data analysis will continue, and the results will be reported separately.

Iranian experts found no signs of external influence of the helicopter in which President Ibrahim Raisi was killed. The commission investigating the scale and causes of the helicopter crash came to a preliminary conclusion that the helicopter caught fire after a collision with a mountain.