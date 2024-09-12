Investigation launched into Russian attack on Red Cross mission in Donetsk region - Prosecutor General's Office

An investigation has been launched into the occupiers' attack on the Red Cross humanitarian mission, killing three and injuring two of its employees, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Telegram.

"According to the investigation, on September 12, 2024, the Russian army committed another war crime in Donetsk region. Troops of the aggressor state allegedly attacked the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the village of Viroliubivka, Kostiantynivka Local Government Area, with cannon artillery," the statement said.

As noted, the ICRC staff arrived in the settlement to distribute fuel briquettes to local residents to heat their homes. "At the time of the shelling, they were unloading the delivered aid," the agency said.

"The attack killed three men on the spot. Two of their colleagues sustained shrapnel wounds and mine-blast injuries. The victims were taken to a medical facility. One of the victims is currently in a serious condition," the prosecutor's office said.

