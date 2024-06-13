ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Invaders use the labor of minors in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Invaders use the labor of minors in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20299 views

Russian occupiers are forcibly sending minors from the occupied territories of Ukraine to work on construction sites, in the fields, as nurses in medical institutions in Russia.

Russian occupants use the labor of minors in the temporarily occupied territories, forcing them to work on construction sites, fields and as nurses in medical institutions. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

14 labor units have been organized in Donbass to work on construction sites. They consist of children and young people who will work in different regions of Russia during the summer,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that participation in such summer "entertainment" has become compulsory and voluntary. The Kremlin curators set a plan for the local occupation administrations to organize and provide at least a thousand young "volunteers".

In addition to construction, the girls and boys will be involved in field cultivation. They will also have to work as nurses in medical institutions.

Recall

Russians are planning to hold a youth forum called "Young South" in the occupied cities of Ukraine this summer , which aims to ideologically indoctrinate local youth with Kremlin propaganda and pseudo-intellectual speeches.

Olga Rozgon

