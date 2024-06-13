Russian occupants use the labor of minors in the temporarily occupied territories, forcing them to work on construction sites, fields and as nurses in medical institutions. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

14 labor units have been organized in Donbass to work on construction sites. They consist of children and young people who will work in different regions of Russia during the summer, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that participation in such summer "entertainment" has become compulsory and voluntary. The Kremlin curators set a plan for the local occupation administrations to organize and provide at least a thousand young "volunteers".

In addition to construction, the girls and boys will be involved in field cultivation. They will also have to work as nurses in medical institutions.

Recall

Russians are planning to hold a youth forum called "Young South" in the occupied cities of Ukraine this summer , which aims to ideologically indoctrinate local youth with Kremlin propaganda and pseudo-intellectual speeches.