Invaders plan to confiscate land in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Enemy forces continue their aggressive policy in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, according to UNN.

Details

In addition to creating a register of “ownerless” homes, the occupiers have begun the process of confiscating land plots from local residents. Starting March 1, 2025, plots that have not been used for construction or other purposes for two years will be confiscated.

Owners can lose their dachas or land for personal subsidiary farming if the supervisory authorities decide that the land is not being used. It is not clear how the “utilization” of the land will be determined.

The occupation administrations also continue raids aimed at finding real estate without reissued documents under Russian law.

