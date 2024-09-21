ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107596 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111830 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181159 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144889 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147497 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140635 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189281 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112224 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179064 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104826 views

Invaders plan to confiscate land in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Invaders plan to confiscate land in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66477 views

The occupation authorities have started the process of confiscating land plots from local residents in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Starting from March 1, 2025, plots that have not been used for two years will be confiscated.

Enemy forces continue their aggressive policy in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, according to UNN.

Details

In addition to creating a register of “ownerless” homes, the occupiers have begun the process of confiscating land plots from local residents. Starting March 1, 2025, plots that have not been used for construction or other purposes for two years will be confiscated.

Owners can lose their dachas or land for personal subsidiary farming if the supervisory authorities decide that the land is not being used. It is not clear how the “utilization” of the land will be determined.

The occupation administrations also continue raids aimed at finding real estate without reissued documents under Russian law.

Occupants once again rotate doctors from Russia to the TOT of Kherson region - Resistance19.09.24, 15:02 • 33488 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine

