Invaders during the day, the enemy hit the Nikopol Region 5 times with kamikaze drones: what is known

During the day, the enemy hit the Nikopol Region 5 times with kamikaze drones. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

According to Lysak, the enemy struck the district center the most. I also hit the Pokrovskaya community. Dry grass caught fire there. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

"There were no dead or injured," Lysak said.

During the night, the enemy fired twice at Dnipropetrovs'k region, no casualties were reported