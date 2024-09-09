Invaders distribute propaganda books in the occupied territories

The occupiers are distributing propaganda literature in the occupied territories. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine, terrorists have launched a "book to the house" project, under which propaganda books are distributed to residents of the region by force.

The literature distributed includes propaganda materials on the so-called "history of the Russian Federation" that deny the existence of the Ukrainian nation, as well as works of fiction that glorify the war of aggression and the Russian military.

Although the refusal to receive books is formally allowed, the presence of representatives of the occupation administrations hints at possible consequences for those who do not show "loyalty.

Russians loot mines in TOT - resistance