Invaders damaged an educational institution and residential facilities in the Carpathian region: no casualties

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91336 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103113 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119825 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189331 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233672 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143382 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369162 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181753 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149635 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197925 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65439 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73188 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100167 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86180 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31058 views
Invaders damaged an educational institution and residential facilities in the Carpathian region: no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29322 views

Due to russian aggression in the Carpathian region, several buildings of an educational institution and residential buildings were partially destroyed during an enemy attack on civilian infrastructure.

Invaders damaged an educational institution and residential facilities in the Carpathian region: no casualties

In the Carpathian region, due to russian aggression, several buildings and other buildings of one of the educational institutions were partially destroyed. In addition, there is damage to residential buildings. This is reported by the chairman of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onishchuk, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of today, the Carpathian region suffered from an enemy attack aimed at civilian infrastructure.

As a result of the hit, several buildings and other buildings of one of the educational institutions were partially destroyed. Damage was also recorded in nearby houses and residential facilities of one of the communities of the region.

Fortunately, according to preliminary information, there were no civilian casualties.

Once again, I urge all residents of the region to respond to air alarms, take care of themselves and their relatives.
Thank you to our defenders of heaven and all the defenders who are fighting for our future. And all services that help eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack

- stated Svetlana Onishchuk.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
