Invaders damaged an educational institution and residential facilities in the Carpathian region: no casualties

In the Carpathian region, due to russian aggression, several buildings and other buildings of one of the educational institutions were partially destroyed. In addition, there is damage to residential buildings. This is reported by the chairman of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onishchuk, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of today, the Carpathian region suffered from an enemy attack aimed at civilian infrastructure.

As a result of the hit, several buildings and other buildings of one of the educational institutions were partially destroyed. Damage was also recorded in nearby houses and residential facilities of one of the communities of the region.

Fortunately, according to preliminary information, there were no civilian casualties.

Once again, I urge all residents of the region to respond to air alarms, take care of themselves and their relatives.

Thank you to our defenders of heaven and all the defenders who are fighting for our future. And all services that help eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack - stated Svetlana Onishchuk.

