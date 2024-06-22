Enemy shelling in Ivano-Frankivsk: mayor gives details

In Ivano-Frankivsk, windows in a kindergarten and private homes were blown out due to rocket fire. This is reported by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, in Ivano-Frankivsk, as a result of an enemy attack, damage to housing and a kindergarten was recorded. Windows were broken in these rooms.

However, fortunately, everyone survived.

Recall

The mayor promised that the city will provide compensation to all those whose property was damaged today.

The emergency team will quickly start clogging windows in the homes of residents of Frankivsk.

residents will be able to receive compensation for broken windows by writing an application to the Central Administrative District. We will inform you in detail about this mechanism later.

Thank God and the defenders who survived this difficult night - informed Ruslan Martsinkiv.

russian rocket attack damaged buildings in Ivano-Frankivsk