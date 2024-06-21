$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1180 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4438 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11734 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13382 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17370 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Invaders began compulsory medical examinations of Ukrainian children for further deportation - Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27931 views

the Russian invaders conduct mandatory medical examinations of Ukrainian children in the occupied territories in order to send them to camps for "recovery".

Invaders began compulsory medical examinations of Ukrainian children for further deportation - Resistance Center

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian doctors again began to conduct compulsory medical examinations of Ukrainian children in order to send them to camps later. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Russia unleashed a war against our country and deprived hundreds of thousands of our children of their childhood. Now, under the guise of care, the invaders conduct compulsory medical examinations, after which they write out a referral to camps in distant regions of the Russian Federation for "recovery",

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that the refusal to go is the basis for initiating a case against parents regarding improper upbringing with subsequent deprivation of parental rights. In the camps, children are subjected to increased propaganda, and most importantly, not all children are returned back, and their parents are forced to take them personally. Upon arrival, the family is encouraged to stay in remote regions.

Thus the enemy manipulates children's health in order to achieve their goals of assimilation of the population.,

- - emphasize in the central nervous system.

Recall

the Russian occupiers plan to strengthen the militarization of schoolchildren in the occupied Ukrainian territories, introducing mandatory military training subjects such as tactical medicine, handling weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles from September 1.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
