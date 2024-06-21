In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian doctors again began to conduct compulsory medical examinations of Ukrainian children in order to send them to camps later. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Russia unleashed a war against our country and deprived hundreds of thousands of our children of their childhood. Now, under the guise of care, the invaders conduct compulsory medical examinations, after which they write out a referral to camps in distant regions of the Russian Federation for "recovery", - the message says.

Details

It is noted that the refusal to go is the basis for initiating a case against parents regarding improper upbringing with subsequent deprivation of parental rights. In the camps, children are subjected to increased propaganda, and most importantly, not all children are returned back, and their parents are forced to take them personally. Upon arrival, the family is encouraged to stay in remote regions.

Thus the enemy manipulates children's health in order to achieve their goals of assimilation of the population., - - emphasize in the central nervous system.

Recall

the Russian occupiers plan to strengthen the militarization of schoolchildren in the occupied Ukrainian territories, introducing mandatory military training subjects such as tactical medicine, handling weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles from September 1.