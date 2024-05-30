Invaders are trying to advance in Terni and Serebryansky forest, but will stay under fire control-Voloshin

the Russians try to make attempts to advance in Terni and in the Serebryansky forest, but Ukrainian soldiers keep the enemy under fire control and improve their tactical positions in the conditions of fierce battles. This was stated by the speaker of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"Attempts by the Russian occupiers to advance in the area of Ternov, Torsky and Serebryansky forests were not successful. However, the enemy, despite its activity, is conducting active military operations, trying to hold events, strengthen the front line of Defense," Voloshin said.

Also, according to him, the Russians are trying to conduct assault attacks in the areas of the Torsky and Serebryansky forests, while accumulating forces and resources.

"The enemy is also trying to make attempts to advance in Terny and, in particular, in the Serebryansky forest, but our soldiers keep the enemy under fire control, give him an adequate fire response and improve their tactical positions in the conditions of fierce battles. In that direction, the enemy is trying to break through to the city of Seversk, cut off the Seversky ledge and enter the rear near the Serebryansky forest, but we manage to restrain the enemy there," Voloshin said.

Addition

Earlier, the General Staff reported that a military clash in the Serebryansky forest continues in the Limansky direction.