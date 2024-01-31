International Zebra Day, World Jeweler's Day. What else can be celebrated on January 31

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 66666 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117190 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122239 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164259 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164988 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267148 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176783 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166824 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237351 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 64315 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100034 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 61660 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 32916 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 43049 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267146 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237348 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222691 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248150 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234338 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117190 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100209 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100653 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117171 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117820 views
International Zebra Day, World Jeweler's Day. What else can be celebrated on January 31

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23811 views

Today, January 31, all wildlife lovers can join the celebration of the International Day of the Zebra. The event was launched at the initiative of conservation organizations and scientists who care about the fate of zebras, and all herbivores on the planet in general.

Today, on January 31, all wildlife lovers can join the celebration of the International Zebra Day, UNN reports.

The event was launched at the initiative of environmental organizations and scientists who care about the fate of zebras, and all herbivores on the planet in general.

Due to poaching and uncontrolled human activity, the population of zebras in Africa, their habitat, began to decline significantly in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

Today, the Grevy's zebra or desert zebra is under the threat of extinction. From the 70s of the last century to the early 2000s, its population decreased from 15 to 3.5 thousand, and continues to decline.

Today, there are only about two thousand Grevy's zebras in Africa.

Today's event is an attempt to draw attention to the problem of the decline in the number of herbivores, including zebras. This can lead to a disruption of the food chain in nature, cause the extinction of other animals and plants, and slow down the cycle of useful minerals and other substances from the soil to plants.

In some regions, it can lead to famine and epidemics.

Today is also World Jeweler's Day. The event was launched in 2008 during a competition for young jewelers in Uzbekistan.

The jewelry profession is one of the oldest in the world. In ancient times, people made jewelry from shells, bones, wood, and stones.

Over time, people mastered various techniques for processing metals and precious stones.

Gold and silver have moved into the category of precious metals. Jewelers in ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome were famous for their gold jewelry.

In Kievan Rus, on the other hand, silver was preferred.

The first jewelry stores in the modern sense began to appear in Europe and the United States in the mid-nineteenth century.

January 31 is also called the Day of Scotch.

The American Richard Drew was the inventor of duct tape, without which it is difficult to imagine our lives.

He was inspired to create the sticky tape when he visited a car service center. While checking on one of them, Richard noticed uneven lines on the cars when they were painted with different colors. The paper used by the workers was coming off with the paint and still didn't prevent leaks.

Then Richard came up with the idea to create a sticky tape that would be 5 cm wide and have a patch on the edges.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Nikita, a monk of the Kyiv Cave Monastery.

Mykyta preached in Kievan Rus, founded many churches and monasteries. He had the gift of healing, miracles, and prophecy.

Christians today also honor the memory of the martyrs Cyrus, John, Athanasius, and her daughters: Theodosia, Theocrita, and Eudoxia.

Cyrus and John were preachers, and Athanasius and his daughters were faithful Christians. As the persecution of Christians intensified, Athanasius and her daughters were thrown into prison. Cyrus and John snuck in to support the women with prayer and a kind word. Her husband was also captured.

They were all tortured for a long time and forced to deny the Lord. But Athanasius, her daughters, Cyrus, and John refused to do so, so they were all beheaded with the sword

On January 31, Ivan, Mykyta, Bohdan, Ilya, Eudokia, Viktoria, and Theodora celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

