International Zebra Day, World Jeweler's Day. What else can be celebrated on January 31

Today, on January 31, all wildlife lovers can join the celebration of the International Zebra Day, UNN reports.

The event was launched at the initiative of environmental organizations and scientists who care about the fate of zebras, and all herbivores on the planet in general.

Due to poaching and uncontrolled human activity, the population of zebras in Africa, their habitat, began to decline significantly in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

Today, the Grevy's zebra or desert zebra is under the threat of extinction. From the 70s of the last century to the early 2000s, its population decreased from 15 to 3.5 thousand, and continues to decline.

Today, there are only about two thousand Grevy's zebras in Africa.

Today's event is an attempt to draw attention to the problem of the decline in the number of herbivores, including zebras. This can lead to a disruption of the food chain in nature, cause the extinction of other animals and plants, and slow down the cycle of useful minerals and other substances from the soil to plants.

In some regions, it can lead to famine and epidemics.

Today is also World Jeweler's Day. The event was launched in 2008 during a competition for young jewelers in Uzbekistan.

The jewelry profession is one of the oldest in the world. In ancient times, people made jewelry from shells, bones, wood, and stones.

Over time, people mastered various techniques for processing metals and precious stones.

Gold and silver have moved into the category of precious metals. Jewelers in ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome were famous for their gold jewelry.

In Kievan Rus, on the other hand, silver was preferred.

The first jewelry stores in the modern sense began to appear in Europe and the United States in the mid-nineteenth century.

January 31 is also called the Day of Scotch.

The American Richard Drew was the inventor of duct tape, without which it is difficult to imagine our lives.

He was inspired to create the sticky tape when he visited a car service center. While checking on one of them, Richard noticed uneven lines on the cars when they were painted with different colors. The paper used by the workers was coming off with the paint and still didn't prevent leaks.

Then Richard came up with the idea to create a sticky tape that would be 5 cm wide and have a patch on the edges.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Nikita, a monk of the Kyiv Cave Monastery.

Mykyta preached in Kievan Rus, founded many churches and monasteries. He had the gift of healing, miracles, and prophecy.

Christians today also honor the memory of the martyrs Cyrus, John, Athanasius, and her daughters: Theodosia, Theocrita, and Eudoxia.

Cyrus and John were preachers, and Athanasius and his daughters were faithful Christians. As the persecution of Christians intensified, Athanasius and her daughters were thrown into prison. Cyrus and John snuck in to support the women with prayer and a kind word. Her husband was also captured.

They were all tortured for a long time and forced to deny the Lord. But Athanasius, her daughters, Cyrus, and John refused to do so, so they were all beheaded with the sword

On January 31, Ivan, Mykyta, Bohdan, Ilya, Eudokia, Viktoria, and Theodora celebrate their name days.