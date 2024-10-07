International reserves down 8.1%: NBU says currency sales and debt repayments amid lower international aid

The National Bank of Ukraine reported on Monday that they amounted to $38.9 billion in September, down 8.1% over the month, UNN reported.

Details

"As of October 1, 2024, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 38,898.6 million dollars. In September, they decreased by 8.1%," the statement said.

The regulator explained this dynamics by "the NBU's foreign exchange interventions to cover the structural deficit of foreign currency in the market and smooth out exchange rate fluctuations, as well as the country's debt payments in foreign currency." These operations, as noted, were partially offset by proceeds from the placement of foreign currency domestic government bonds (FX domestic government bonds) and "one of the smallest volumes of international aid since the beginning of the year, which came in September after significant volumes in August." "This once again demonstrated the irregularity of aid from international partners, which is typical for this year," the NBU said.

Reportedly, the NBU sold USD 3 billion 213.8 million on the foreign exchange market and bought back USD 0.6 million to reserves. Thus, the NBU's net foreign exchange sales in September amounted to USD 3 billion 213.2 million.

As noted, the government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank received $674.7 million. US DOLLARS. Of this amount:

603.6 million USD. USD - from the placement of foreign currency bonds;

USD 60.0 million. USD 60.0 million - from the World Bank;

11.1 million USD. USD 11.1 million - from the Council of Europe Development Bank.

The NBU paid USD 552.4 million for servicing and repayment of the public debt in foreign currency. USD 552.4 million was paid to service and repay the state debt in foreign currency, of which:

USD 456.3 million. USD 1.5 billion - servicing and redemption of foreign currency government bonds;

USD 52.1 mln. USD 52.1 million - servicing and repayment of debt to the World Bank;

USD 44.0 million. USD 44.0 million - payment to other international creditors.

In addition, Ukraine paid USD 729.8 million to the International Monetary Fund. IN addition, Ukraine paid USD 729.8 million to the IMF.

"The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 5.0 months of future imports," the statement said.