Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 32249 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 99631 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161526 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134906 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141419 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138230 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111978 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170556 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

International reserves down 8.1%: NBU says currency sales and debt repayments amid lower international aid

International reserves down 8.1%: NBU says currency sales and debt repayments amid lower international aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11726 views

Ukraine's international reserves fell to USD 38.9 billion in September. In September, the NBU's international reserves decreased to USD 38.9 billion. The decline was due to the NBU's foreign exchange interventions and debt repayments, partially offset by proceeds from domestic government bonds.

The National Bank of Ukraine reported on Monday that they amounted to $38.9 billion in September, down 8.1% over the month, UNN reported.

Details

"As of October 1, 2024, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 38,898.6 million dollars. In September, they decreased by 8.1%," the statement said.

The regulator explained this dynamics by "the NBU's foreign exchange interventions to cover the structural deficit of foreign currency in the market and smooth out exchange rate fluctuations, as well as the country's debt payments in foreign currency." These operations, as noted, were partially offset by proceeds from the placement of foreign currency domestic government bonds (FX domestic government bonds) and "one of the smallest volumes of international aid since the beginning of the year, which came in September after significant volumes in August." "This once again demonstrated the irregularity of aid from international partners, which is typical for this year," the NBU said.

Reportedly, the NBU sold USD 3 billion 213.8 million on the foreign exchange market and bought back USD 0.6 million to reserves. Thus, the NBU's net foreign exchange sales in September amounted to USD 3 billion 213.2 million.

As noted, the government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank received $674.7 million. US DOLLARS. Of this amount:

  • 603.6 million USD. USD -  from the placement of foreign currency bonds;
  • USD 60.0 million. USD 60.0 million - from the World Bank;
  • 11.1 million USD. USD 11.1 million - from the Council of Europe Development Bank. 

The NBU paid USD 552.4 million for servicing and repayment of the public debt in foreign currency. USD 552.4 million was paid to service and repay the state debt in foreign currency, of which:

  • USD 456.3 million. USD 1.5 billion - servicing and redemption of foreign currency government bonds;
  • USD 52.1 mln. USD 52.1 million - servicing and repayment of debt to the World Bank;
  • USD 44.0 million. USD 44.0 million - payment to other international creditors.

In addition, Ukraine paid USD 729.8 million to the International Monetary Fund. IN addition, Ukraine paid USD 729.8 million to the IMF.

"The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 5.0 months of future imports," the statement said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy

