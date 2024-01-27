International Port Day, Seed Exchange Day. What else can be celebrated on January 27

Today, January 27, all fans of fortified wines can celebrate the International Port Wine Day, UNN writes.

Port is a Portuguese sweet fortified wine. It is most often produced from red or dark yellow grape varieties.

The emergence of port wine is, not surprisingly, closely linked to politics. Due to constant wars with France in the 17th century, Great Britain began exporting wine from Portugal. But during the transportation by sea, the wine spoiled. Therefore, at the stage of grape fermentation, winemakers began to add alcohol to it.

This technology began to be used on an industrial scale in the late 18th century.

This wine is called a real port wine exclusively from the Douro River region in northern Portugal.

Seed Exchange Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of January. The event originated in the United States, but quickly became popular among gardeners and vegetable growers in many countries around the world.

During the seed exchange, people can share their experience of growing different plants.

January 24 is also Breast Pump Day. The event was initiated in 2017 by Wendy Armbruster.

She aims to motivate women to breastfeed by creating special underwear that allows them to express milk in any conditions.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of the transfer of the relics of John Chrysostom, who lived in the 4th-5th centuries.

John was born in Antioch and received a good education. After the death of his mother, at the age of 22 he decided to become a monk.

For some time he lived in the desert, then retired to a cave. After that he returned to Antioch, and later he was elected Patriarch of Constantinople.

The patriarch's enemies got him sent into exile, where he died.

30 years after his death, the relics of John Chrysostom were brought to Constantinople.

John, Joseph, and Peter celebrate their name days on January 27.