International Port Day, Seed Exchange Day. What else can be celebrated on January 27

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 75803 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109297 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138663 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136633 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175700 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171462 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281995 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178187 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167178 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103804 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105820 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 80078 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 54336 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37672 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 75803 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281995 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249672 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234789 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260141 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37672 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138663 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106406 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106401 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122530 views
International Port Day, Seed Exchange Day. What else can be celebrated on January 27

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27279 views

Today marks the International Day of Port Wine, a Portuguese wine whose emergence, oddly enough, is linked to politics.

Today, January 27, all fans of fortified wines can celebrate the International Port Wine Day, UNN writes.

Port is a Portuguese sweet fortified wine. It is most often produced from red or dark yellow grape varieties.

The emergence of port wine is, not surprisingly, closely linked to politics. Due to constant wars with France in the 17th century, Great Britain began exporting wine from Portugal. But during the transportation by sea, the wine spoiled. Therefore, at the stage of grape fermentation, winemakers began to add alcohol to it.

This technology began to be used on an industrial scale in the late 18th century.

This wine is called a real port wine exclusively from the Douro River region in northern Portugal.

Seed Exchange Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of January. The event originated in the United States, but quickly became popular among gardeners and vegetable growers in many countries around the world.

During the seed exchange, people can share their experience of growing different plants.

January 24 is also Breast Pump Day. The event was initiated in 2017 by Wendy Armbruster.

She aims to motivate women to breastfeed by creating special underwear that allows them to express milk in any conditions.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of the transfer of the relics of John Chrysostom, who lived in the 4th-5th centuries.

John was born in Antioch and received a good education. After the death of his mother, at the age of 22 he decided to become a monk.

For some time he lived in the desert, then retired to a cave. After that he returned to Antioch, and later he was elected Patriarch of Constantinople.

The patriarch's enemies got him sent into exile, where he died.

30 years after his death, the relics of John Chrysostom were brought to Constantinople.

John, Joseph, and Peter celebrate their name days on January 27.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

