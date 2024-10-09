International partners to advise on water pipeline construction, housing for IDPs and protection of energy facilities - Oleksiy Kuleba

Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, announced the initiative to form an Advisory Group under the Recovery Agency. The official made the statement during a meeting of the Ukraine Donor Platform (UDP) in Rome.

Writes UNN with a link to the press service of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction also announced key tasks where we need to involve partners. Construction of a water pipeline from Nova Odesa to Mykolaiv.

Preparing for the heating season. The Ministry's goal is to make every community energy independent. This will strengthen their potential and resilience.

Protection of energy facilities.

Construction of housing for internally displaced persons. Together with the Reconstruction Agency, the Ministry is developing a separate project.

Restoration of damaged facilities, primarily housing for people.

Kuleba also noted that the Ministry plans to divide projects into national and regional levels in the formation of a single project portfolio.

Our task is to ensure that communities actively submit their applications using the project preparation tool ,” said Oleksiy Kuleba.

Recall

The Lithuanian government has approved the allocation of 13 million euros for projects to restore Ukraine. The funds will be allocated to the Lithuanian Cooperation Fund to implement projects in education, energy, and other areas.