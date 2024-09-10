Interim head of Odesa emergency service introduced to staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv

 13719 views

On September 10, the staff of the Emergency Medical Care Center in Odesa Oblast was introduced to the new acting director general, Eduard Kiku. He has extensive experience in medicine and has worked his way up from a paramedic to a substation manager.

Today, on September 10, the staff of the Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine in Odesa Oblast was introduced to the interim director general, Eduard Volodymyrovych Kika, an emergency medicine doctor and head of substation No. 5 of the Center for EMC and DM, UNN reports.

Details

Kika was born in Mykolaiv region, graduated from Mykolaiv Medical College and Odesa National Medical University in 2013, and since 2022 has been a student at the Institute of Public Service and Management at Odesa Polytechnic National University.

He started his career as a head of a rural health center. He worked as a paramedic at the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital for three years. In 2018, he joined the staff of the Odesa Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Medical Treatment, rising from the position of a paramedic with the Ministry of Emergency Situations to the head of the substation. He has completed numerous professional courses, as well as a foreign internship at the Aeromedical Evacuation Service in Warsaw.

The event was also attended by First Deputy Head of the Odesa Oblast State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov, Director of the Health Department of the Odesa Oblast State Administration Oksana Rokunets-Sorochan, heads, senior paramedics and employees of the Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine Center of the Odesa Oblast.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth

