Intel is planning a plant in Ireland: a $11 billion project is being discussed

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73579 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105628 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148585 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249346 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173871 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165164 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148288 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225345 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Intel is planning a plant in Ireland: a $11 billion project is being discussed

Intel is planning a plant in Ireland: a $11 billion project is being discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31561 views

Intel is in talks with Apollo Global Management to invest more than $11 billion in the construction of a new chip plant in Ireland.

Intel is in talks with Apollo Global Management to invest more than $11 billion to build a fab in Ireland. This was reported by UNN with reference to the WSJ.

Details

Intel is closing in on an $11 billion partnership deal with Apollo in Ireland. The investment firm is in exclusive talks to provide the chip giant with cash for a new plant, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to sources close to the matter, the deal may be closed in the coming weeks.

According to the WSJ, Intel's ability to pay such a sum was reduced due to the slowdown in its business of supplying chips for personal computers and servers. At the same time, the likely deal will help the chipmaker cover the high costs of building a next-generation chip manufacturing plant.

HelpHelp

Intel already has a semiconductor wafer manufacturing plant in County Kildare, Dublin, as well as a research and development campus in the west of Ireland.

Image

The new fabs are designed to support Intel's chip manufacturing business, which competes with industry giants such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Electronics.

Currently, the company expects to receive up to $20 billion in government subsidies, as well as $50 billion in direct financing and loans to develop the sector.

Recall

Intel reported a $7 billion operating loss for its chipmaking division.

Intel and motherboard manufacturers disagree on BIOS settings to stabilize the 13th and 14th generation i9 processors: Intel recommends using higher power profiles, while motherboard manufacturers recommend lower limits.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
irelandIreland

