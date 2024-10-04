Institute of National Remembrance asks the government to allocate funds for exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy

The Institute of National Remembrance appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate UAH 1 million for the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Anton Drobovych during a telethon, UNN reports .

According to him, the last request for exhumation from the Polish side was made in 2019.

We have already planned the burial work for 2025. I asked the government to allocate at least UAH 1 million for a separate program. To ensure that we have a separate program for search operations, in particular, if Polish citizens apply, we will try to help them - Drobovych said.

According to him, the last request for exhumation from the Polish side was received in 2019. Drobovich emphasized that the Polish side has been unable to launch working groups or interdepartmental commissions for years, “which is why Polish citizens, in desperation, turn directly to us.”

Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance plans to search for victims of the Volyn tragedy in Rivne region in 2025 in response to an appeal from Polish citizens