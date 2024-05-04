Instead of "U" there will be "N": changes to the designations of training vehicles come into force

Starting May 4, cars used by driver candidates for practical training and exams will be marked in a new way. These vehicles will have their license plates changed from "U" to "H". This is reported by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the relevant changes were made to the Traffic Rules. To implement this innovation in practice, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 128 dated October 27, 2023, which will come into force tomorrow, May 4.

Thus, the term "Training Vehicle" is changed to "Training Vehicle".

Accordingly, vehicles of driving schools intended for practical training, retraining, advanced training and examinations must bear the "H" marking. As well as vehicles of service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where candidates for driving test their practical driving skills said the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

