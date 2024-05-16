Instead of construction - to war: russian companies recruit people to participate in aggression against Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73545 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105621 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148580 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152770 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249344 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173871 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165164 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148288 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225344 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44121 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38946 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32855 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57335 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51362 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249344 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225344 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211513 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237286 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224136 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73545 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51362 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57335 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112689 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113599 views
Actual
Instead of construction - to war: russian companies recruit people to participate in aggression against Ukraine

Instead of construction - to war: russian companies recruit people to participate in aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18951 views

Large Russian enterprises are involved in a scheme to recruit Russian citizens and foreigners to join mercenary units to participate in the Russia's war against Ukraine, offering them bonuses of more than $4,400.

Large Russian companies are involved in a scheme to lure Russian citizens and foreigners into mercenary groups to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine. Ads offering money from companies in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and many other regions of Russia are circulating in social networks, UNN reports with reference to the research of the Sistema project..

Details

The Kremlin has not officially announced a new wave of mobilization, but the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country continues to recruit people for the russian armed forces. In this connection, a scheme in which large companies play an important role is operating in Russia. According to the Sistema investigative project, Russian companies are fictitiously employing Russian citizens and foreigners. The "employees" are then sent to the Russian-Ukrainian front after receiving up to 405,000 rubles (4,422 dollars).

A new recruit can claim a cash bonus based on two courses of action:

  • In the first case, the recruit is fictitiously employed by the company and receives a one-time payment or salary from the company, which will be accrued in addition to the salary from the rf ministry of defense.
  • Another scheme involves signing a contract at a regional military service selection center and receiving a payment from a special fund of the Russian Federation.

The locomotive of recruitment with extra pay was Moscow: the first announcements in social networks with the offer of lifting money from state enterprises, and then private companies appeared in April 2023.

Image

Later on, the rest of Russian regions picked up the practice of social network invitations for service. "Sistema found recruiters' advertisements mentioning St. Petersburg, Moscow region, Tatarstan, Samara, Volgograd, Yaroslavl and Vologda regions.

Radio Liberty has reported on the construction company of St. Petersburg billionaire Igor Bukato, Revival. According to journalists' information, this is the first private firm in St. Petersburg to become known in the context of recruiting people for the russian war in Ukraine.

An employee of the company's HR department confirmed to a Sistema correspondent that by mid-spring 2024, 20 people had left Vozrozhdeniye for the front. Conditions: a person is fictitiously employed by a construction company, receives an additional payment (400 thousand rubles, or more than 4000 dollars), and then - goes to the Russian military registration office to sign a contract with the rf Ministry of Defense.

The organizers of the scheme may be two committees subordinate to the government of St. Petersburg: the construction committee and the committee for the development of transport infrastructure, writes the publication.

Help

"Vozrozhdenie" is the construction company of St. Petersburg billionaire Igor Bukato The company's revenue in 2023 amounted to 21 billion rubles ($248 million). One of the firm's main activities is road and transportation construction, which is not without close contacts with the St. Petersburg administration.

Recall

Nepali mercenaries are deserting the Russian army en masse due to non-payment of promised money, mistreatment by commanders and huge losses in "meat attacks".

The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 50 Russian occupants near the settlements of Pilino, Glubokoye and Lukyanets in Kharkiv region over the day.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World

Contact us about advertising