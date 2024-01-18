"Infrastructure solutions, housing, jobs" - Deputy Minister of Economy on how to encourage people to return to Ukraine

The governments of Ukraine and Germany are working on a solution to encourage Ukrainians to return. Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said during a discussion at Ukraine House in Davos that the Ukrainian government could offer various support to encourage people to return to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As Kachka noted, Ukraine was a source of economic emigration to Poland, the Czech Republic, and Germany even before the full-scale invasion.

"Since February 24, 2022, these countries have opened their borders to our people, for which we are very grateful. At the same time, we want these people to return. But we know that Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic are competing for Ukrainians. For these countries, the labor market is the core of their production reform to achieve GDP growth," Kachka said.

He added that these countries help Ukrainians, make a lot of efforts to integrate Ukrainians into the local environment, but at the same time they do not manipulate the issue of returning our people.

"We see the desire of our partners to have a common policy with us in this area. We can say that the Ukrainian and German governments can help people return from Germany to Ukraine. We, for our part, can offer them support in terms of infrastructure, apartments, jobs, and Germany can use part of the social assistance it provides to Ukrainian refugees to help them return to Ukraine," the deputy minister added.

According to him, negotiations on this topic have just begun, and a concrete decision should not be expected either this year or next year, but "later on.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the need for men of mobilization age who went abroad to return to Ukraine.

Zelensky emphasized the responsibility of citizens to either pay taxes or fight, as the country is at war.