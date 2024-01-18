"Infrastructure solutions, housing, jobs" - Deputy Minister of Economy on how to encourage people to return to Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 75539 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109277 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138636 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136616 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175696 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171460 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281984 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178187 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167178 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148825 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103973 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103782 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105797 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 79959 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 54228 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 75504 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281983 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249660 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234778 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260129 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37599 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138633 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106399 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106395 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122524 views
"Infrastructure solutions, housing, jobs" - Deputy Minister of Economy on how to encourage people to return to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73128 views

The governments of Ukraine and Germany are exploring ways to encourage Ukrainian emigrants to return home. They are considering proposals for infrastructure, housing, and jobs

The governments of Ukraine and Germany are working on a solution to encourage Ukrainians to return. Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said during a discussion at Ukraine House in Davos that the Ukrainian government could offer various support to encourage people to return to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As Kachka noted, Ukraine was a source of economic emigration to Poland, the Czech Republic, and Germany even before the full-scale invasion.

"Since February 24, 2022, these countries have opened their borders to our people, for which we are very grateful. At the same time, we want these people to return. But we know that Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic are competing for Ukrainians. For these countries, the labor market is the core of their production reform to achieve GDP growth," Kachka said.

He added that these countries help Ukrainians, make a lot of efforts to integrate Ukrainians into the local environment, but at the same time they do not manipulate the issue of returning our people.

"We see the desire of our partners to have a common policy with us in this area. We can say that the Ukrainian and German governments can help people return from Germany to Ukraine. We, for our part, can offer them support in terms of infrastructure, apartments, jobs, and Germany can use part of the social assistance it provides to Ukrainian refugees to help them return to Ukraine," the deputy minister added.

According to him, negotiations on this topic have just begun, and a concrete decision should not be expected either this year or next year, but "later on.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the need for men of mobilization age who went abroad to return to Ukraine.

Zelensky emphasized the responsibility of citizens to either pay taxes or fight, as the country is at war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsOur people abroad

