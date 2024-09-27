Information about the “seizure” of the capital's shopping center is spreading online: the police clarified the situation

The information about the seizure of the Sky Moll shopping center in Kyiv is not true. An impromptu action took place in the mall, which has already ended. Dmytro Hryshchenko, the head of the Kyiv police communications department, told UNN.

"The information about the seizure of the mall is not true. There was indeed a rally there, with police officers on the scene. The action has now ended, everyone left about half an hour ago. That is, there were no gross violations of order," said Grishchenko.

Addendum

The Kyiv police added that the law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene found out that the individuals were holding an impromptu rally, which has now ended and its participants have dispersed.

Context

Today, a video of young people allegedly seizing the Sky Moll shopping center in Kyiv was circulating on Telegram channels. A group of 30 people were walking around with posters with the following inscriptions: "Give Sky Moll to the state", ‘Every purchase here is a contribution to the war’.