Indian PM to visit Russia on July 8 - Tribune

The head of the Indian government Narendra Modi will make a visit to Moscow, his trip to the Russian Federation may last from one to two days. writes UNN with reference to the Tribune India.

Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Russia, visiting Moscow on July 8. According to the Russian media, Modi's visit to Russia will last two days. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry did not inform about the possible visit.

Previously Narendra Modi was in Russia in 2019, at which time the Indian statesman visited Vladivostok; he had not visited the Russian capital since 2015.

Recall

UNN reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Democratic Alliance won the parliamentary elections in Indiand secured a third consecutive term in power, although it failed to get an absolute majority of votes.

Also UNN previously reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Indian Prime Minister Modi in Italyto discuss increased trade, preparations for the Peace Summit, and the Black Sea export corridor.