India simplifies visa rules for foreigners to attract more tourists and students

India is simplifying its visa application system for foreigners by revising visa rules to attract more tourists, students, and people traveling for medical treatment, as well as to facilitate business travel. Bloomberg reports this, citing the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

The number of main visa categories has been reduced from 13 to 9, while the number of subcategories has been cut from 49 to 23. In addition, application forms will be significantly shortened: the number of fields will decrease by 65–70%.

According to the ministry, the changes are intended to eliminate duplication between different types of visas and make the system clearer for foreign visitors. The government expects the updates to help increase the number of foreign tourists, medical travelers, and students from abroad.

By consolidating categories and reducing the amount of information applicants must provide, the authorities aim to speed up the visa application process and reduce confusion about which type of entry permit should be selected.

The reform comes amid India’s efforts to capitalize on the country’s growing popularity as a tourist destination, as well as its position as one of the leading providers of relatively affordable medical services and educational opportunities.

The ministry noted that the changes are part of broader efforts to speed up visa processing and simplify the procedure for applicants, as well as to encourage travel and economic cooperation with India.

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