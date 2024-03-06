Increasing the tax burden on individual entrepreneurs will force them to go into the shadows - expert

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14586 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 44618 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37264 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 199086 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181462 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173562 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219560 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248888 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154699 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371530 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 8822 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 44619 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 199087 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162691 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181462 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8766 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18762 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19463 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30404 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38320 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Increasing the tax burden on individual entrepreneurs will force them to go into the shadows - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118998 views

According to political strategist Serhiy Gaidai, raising taxes for entrepreneurs will force some of them to work in the shadows and potentially emigrate.

Increasing the tax burden on individual entrepreneurs will force them to go into the shadows - expert

An increase in the tax burden on entrepreneurs will lead them to work in the shadows, and some may even immigrate from Ukraine. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by political strategist Serhiy Gaidai.

The day before, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, said that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is preparing a bill that, among other things, proposes to introduce a military tax for individual entrepreneurs. Thus, according to him, it is planned to increase budget revenues by UAH 44 billion.

"Any increase in taxes and military fees now is very surprising to society. Because without cutting public spending, without really fighting corruption - 30% of the money just goes into corruption schemes - to demand from society, entrepreneurs who are already under pressure to increase... I mean, the government is giving a signal  - we continue to dress up, drive foreign cars and get huge salaries, continue to steal money, and you, please, provide us, because we are at war. So what they will achieve is a bigger shadow economy, people will go into the shadows, and those who decide to continue working in Ukraine will decide to immigrate," Gaidai said.

Individual entrepreneurs have made up their minds: Danylo Hetmantsev has the most negative impact on the development of entrepreneurship in Ukraine 20.12.23, 19:09 • 36367 views

According to him, the approach to taxation in Ukraine should be radically different.

"I would make radical changes in tax legislation, I would remove all taxes from enterprises, overwhelm them with military orders, they would provide our army, and I would turn the entire population into taxpayers. In this way, the population would understand that everyone, whether they earn a lot or not, pays taxes, and it goes to the war transparently," suggested Gaidai.

At the same time, he proposes to reduce the number of ministries, government spending, and the number of security forces that are not currently at war. In his opinion, under such conditions, entrepreneurship in Ukraine will grow,  wages will increase, and this will lead to economic growth. 

Recall

Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, previously stated that Hetmantsev's goal is to squeeze business, and he does not care what the consequences are for the state. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90