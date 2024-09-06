Increased air pollution recorded in Kyiv

Increased air pollution has been recorded in Kyiv: the situation may improve next week. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

Since September 3, Kyiv has been experiencing increased air pollution caused by meteorological phenomena that contribute to the accumulation of harmful impurities, the Ukrainian Weather Center reports. On September 3-5, the level of nitrogen dioxide pollution reached 5-8 daily average maximum permissible levels.

According to forecasts, unfavorable weather conditions are expected to persist in the capital until September 8, but the situation may change for the better next week. Meteorologists advise city residents to take safety precautions and limit their time outdoors.

Air quality checked in Sumy after complaints about stench: excessive dust concentration found