Increased air pollution recorded in Kyiv

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117496 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119980 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195533 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152052 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152030 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142581 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196875 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185752 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 84402 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 60437 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 38463 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 67713 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 44614 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195533 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196875 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185752 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200790 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 1129 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149168 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148465 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152590 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143541 views
Increased air pollution recorded in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47535 views

Increased air pollution has been recorded in Kyiv since September 3 due to unfavorable weather conditions. The level of nitrogen dioxide exceeded the norm by 5-8 times, and the situation may improve next week.

Increased air pollution has been recorded in Kyiv: the situation may improve next week. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

Since September 3, Kyiv has been experiencing increased air pollution caused by meteorological phenomena that contribute to the accumulation of harmful impurities, the Ukrainian Weather Center reports. On September 3-5, the level of nitrogen dioxide pollution reached 5-8 daily average maximum permissible levels.

According to forecasts, unfavorable weather conditions are expected to persist in the capital until September 8, but the situation may change for the better next week. Meteorologists advise city residents to take safety precautions and limit their time outdoors.

Air quality checked in Sumy after complaints about stench: excessive dust concentration found22.08.24, 16:00 • 12058 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

KyivHealth

